Guatemalan Bank Must Pay $3.72M In Contract Fee Fight

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday ordered one of Guatemala's largest banks to immediately pay $3.72 million to a corporate finance advisory firm, following the Eleventh Circuit’s affirmation of a jury verdict over contract fees.



U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro had already added hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest in 2016 to the jury’s original award of $3.3 million. After the Eleventh Circuit decision in December, she added slightly more interest to the award against Banco de los Trabajadores, better known as Bantrab, and in...

