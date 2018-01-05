Ding! Ding! Ding! Video Doorbell Knocks Rival In IP Suit

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 10:32 PM EST) -- Skybell Tech. hit its rival Ring Inc. with an intellectual property lawsuit in California federal court Friday over alleged violations to several of the patents behind its video doorbells.



SkyBell throws shade at Ring throughout the lawsuit, claiming its competitor, which appeared unsuccessfully on the venture capital television show “Shark Tank,” has always been more focused on marketing itself, without contributing to innovation.



“Ring has every right to attempt to compete with Skybell via hype rather than innovation,” SkyBell said in its complaint. “What Ring may...

