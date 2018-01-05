Ding! Ding! Ding! Video Doorbell Knocks Rival In IP Suit
SkyBell throws shade at Ring throughout the lawsuit, claiming its competitor, which appeared unsuccessfully on the venture capital television show “Shark Tank,” has always been more focused on marketing itself, without contributing to innovation.
“Ring has every right to attempt to compete with Skybell via hype rather than innovation,” SkyBell said in its complaint. “What Ring may...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login