Law360's Pro Say: Dealing With Jurors In A Post-Facts World

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 9:37 PM EST) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, the team discusses how to deal with jurors in a post-facts world, the DOJ's move to ramp up enforcement of federal marijuana laws, Paul Manfort's suit against the special counsel, and an insurance dispute derailed by a "frenzied" machete attack.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments.



This Week:



Ep. 35: In A Post-Facts...

