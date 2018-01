Senator Warns Of Shutdown After Trump Demands $18B Wall

Law360, Los Angeles (January 5, 2018, 10:23 PM EST) -- The leading Democrat in a Senate subcommittee on immigration said Friday the Trump administration has demanded an $18 billion wall at the Mexican border in exchange for protecting young undocumented immigrants, calling the request a step in the direction of a “good government shutdown.”



Sen Dick Durbin, D-Ill. and party whip, released the statement in response to immigration policy demands presented to Senate negotiators Friday afternoon. The demands included financial details for the wall, which Trump made a central issue in his presidential campaign, to be...

