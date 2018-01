Seattle Genetics Mounts 3rd Bid To Defeat Stock Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 5:32 PM EST) -- Cancer-drug maker Seattle Genetics Inc. on Friday asked a Washington federal court for a third time to dismiss a proposed securities fraud class action against it, saying the latest complaint still doesn’t spell out how it supposedly knew it was engaged in wrongdoing.



The company and three executives have been fighting for a year to dismiss the case, which accuses them of downplaying and ignoring the dangers purportedly posed by their trial drug SGN-CD33A. But the defendants argued the investors’ second amended complaint doesn’t add up,...

To view the full article, register now.