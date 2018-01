Travelocity Found Liable For Sales Tax, Avoids Penalties

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- The Maryland Tax Court has ruled in favor of the state comptroller by finding online travel site Travelocity responsible for collecting and remitting sales and use tax for hotel and car rentals from 2007 to 2011 but abated penalties and interests beyond that time, finding the company was entitled to credits for taxes already paid by hotels and rental car companies.



The court granted partial summary judgment to the comptroller's office for the assessment of tax, minus tax recovery charges, for the period of Oct. 11,...

