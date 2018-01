Kazakhstan Assets To Stay Frozen In $506M Award Row

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Dutch court on Friday affirmed its ruling freezing Kazakhstan's interest in a consortium relating to one of the largest offshore oilfields in the Caspian Sea, a win for two Moldovan oil and gas investors looking to collect a more than $506 million arbitral award against the country, the investors said Monday.



The Amsterdam District Court affirmed an order it issued in September attaching Kazakhstan's shareholding in the Dutch entity KMG Kashagan BV, through which the Kazakh state participates in an international consortium relating to the...

