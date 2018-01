High Court Won't Hear Challenge To Calif. Suction Mining Ban

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court denied a gold miner’s petition on Monday that argued a moratorium on suction dredging for gold in California was preempted by federal law, leaving in place a state Supreme Court decision upholding the state’s policy.



Miner Brandon Rinehart was criminally charged in 2012 with violating the ban imposed three years earlier. After a lower state appeals court tossed the charges against Rinehart, the California Supreme Court overturned the decision and said Rinehart could not show that California's rules conflicted with the intent...

To view the full article, register now.