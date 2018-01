High Court Allows Revival Of Propane Antitrust Row

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 2:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court denied an attempt by distributors of pre-filled propane tanks to shoot down antitrust price-fixing claims against them Monday, leaving intact an Eighth Circuit decision that revived direct purchasers’ claims against the companies.



As part of the batch of certiorari denials Monday, the court declined to take up the appeal from Ferrellgas Partners LP, Amerigas LP and other distributors. Monday’s decision leaves intact the en banc Eighth Circuit decision from June that relied on the Supreme Court’s 1997 decision in Klehr v. A.O....

