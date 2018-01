Justices Want SG's View On Circuit Split Over Copyright

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 2:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the federal government on Monday to weigh in on a long-simmering circuit split over whether copyright owners must fully register their works before suing.



The justices requested a brief from the U.S. solicitor general on the case of Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corp. v. Wall-Street.com LLC, which was submitted to the high court in October. Such a "call for the view of the solicitor general," or CVSG, suggests that the court is taking a closer look at granting the case....

To view the full article, register now.