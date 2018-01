Supreme Court Declines To Hear 3 Immigration Cases

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear three immigration cases brought by Mexican, Dominican and Ethiopian nationals who were denied deportation relief on the basis of their respective alcoholic behavior, prior drug offenses and association with a militant group.



The high court followed its custom and did not provide rationales for denying the petitions for certiorari in the cases, which involved matters such as a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that characterizes alcoholism as inherently immoral, what constitutes a deportable drug offense...

