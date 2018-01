SEC Suspends Trading Of Hong Kong Blockchain Company

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 5:14 PM EST) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday temporarily suspended trading of a Hong Kong blockchain firm, citing questions about the accuracy of its disclosures and concerns about an "unusual" spike in trading that coincided with the recent mania over bitcoin.



Shares of UBI Blockchain Internet Ltd. are suspended for two weeks, from Monday through Jan. 22. Regulators said they have questions regarding the accuracy of the company’s disclosures about its business operations since at least September, plus the agency cited “unusual and unexplained market activity” in UBI's...

