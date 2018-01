High Court Won't Hear Miss. Hospital Age Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a woman’s age discrimination suit against a Mississippi health care provider, six months after the Fifth Circuit said that a reasonable person wouldn’t have found the provider forced her to retire because of her age.



The high court did not elaborate on its decision, simply listing plaintiff Virginia Lay’s petition among those for which certiorari was denied. In June, a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel affirmed Singing River Health System’s summary judgment win over her claim that her...

To view the full article, register now.