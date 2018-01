Supreme Court Won't Review Ruling On Engle Liability

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 3:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not hear R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s appeal of an Eleventh Circuit ruling that determined federal law doesn’t prevent smokers from relying on the landmark Engle tobacco case to allege strict liability and negligence.



The decision leaves in place the reversal by the appeals court, sitting en banc, of an earlier panel ruling that found Earl Graham, whose wife Faye died of smoking-related lung cancer and was part of the original Engle class, could not use the jury’s findings...

