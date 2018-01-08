REIT Hamborner Drops $70M On Four Retail Properties
The company purchased one property in Passau for €14.9 million and picked up single properties in Cologne, Bonn and Düsseldorf for a combined €43.7 million, the REIT said on Monday. Hamborner did not disclose seller information.
The Passau property is the so-called Neustift Center, which was finished in November. That property has 4,300 square meters, of space...
