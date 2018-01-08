REIT Hamborner Drops $70M On Four Retail Properties

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360, Minneapolis (January 8, 2018, 3:28 PM EST) -- Hamborner REIT AG has purchased four retail properties in Germany for a combined €58.6 million ($70 million), according to an announcement from the real estate investment trust on Monday.

The company purchased one property in Passau for €14.9 million and picked up single properties in Cologne, Bonn and Düsseldorf for a combined €43.7 million, the REIT said on Monday. Hamborner did not disclose seller information.

The Passau property is the so-called Neustift Center, which was finished in November. That property has 4,300 square meters, of space...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular