REIT Hamborner Drops $70M On Four Retail Properties

Law360, Minneapolis (January 8, 2018, 3:28 PM EST) -- Hamborner REIT AG has purchased four retail properties in Germany for a combined €58.6 million ($70 million), according to an announcement from the real estate investment trust on Monday.



The company purchased one property in Passau for €14.9 million and picked up single properties in Cologne, Bonn and Düsseldorf for a combined €43.7 million, the REIT said on Monday. Hamborner did not disclose seller information.



The Passau property is the so-called Neustift Center, which was finished in November. That property has 4,300 square meters, of space...

