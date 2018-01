Supreme Court Rejects Med Mal Arbitration Fight

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a Florida appellate ruling that found a Kindred unit’s patient arbitration agreement unenforceable because it ran afoul of state law, despite the health care provider’s warnings that the ruling could render every health care arbitration agreement in the Sunshine State “unenforceable.”



The high court’s refusal to grant Kindred Hospitals East LLC's certiorari petition is the latest move in a series of running battles over the enforceability of health care arbitration agreements in the Southeast.



Those fights, in turn,...

