J&J May Face Punitive Damages In Pa. Risperdal Cases

Law360, Philadelphia (January 8, 2018, 3:33 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Monday threw out an order that has kept a Johnson & Johnson unit from facing punitive damages in thousands of cases pending in Philadelphia County over allegations that young boys developed breasts after taking the antipsychotic medication Risperdal.



The state’s Superior Court said that an order barring punitive damages in each of the over 6,400 Risperdal-related cases pending in Philadelphia had improperly prevented a Wisconsin resident from arguing that the law of his home state weighed in favor of a potential...

To view the full article, register now.