DHS Ends Temporary Protected Status For Salvadorans

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 11:30 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday it will terminate a temporary protected status program for nearly 200,000 Salvadorans in September 2019.



Salvadorans with TPS will need to re-register for the program and apply for employment authorization documents to be able to continue to legally work in the U.S. until Sept. 9, 2019, according to the announcement.



“Only Congress can legislate a permanent solution addressing the lack of an enduring lawful immigration status of those currently protected by TPS who have lived and worked in...

