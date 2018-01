Saul Ewing Adds Ex-Sedgwick Partners In Miami, New York

Law360, Miami (January 10, 2018, 7:57 PM EST) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has bolstered its litigation bench in the areas of product liability, cybersecurity and insurance with the addition of two partners from the recently shuttered Sedgwick LLP, the firm announced Tuesday.



Christopher J.M. Collings, who is based in Miami, and Laurie A. Kamaiko, who works in New York, both previously practiced at Sedgwick, which ceased operations at the end of last year following an exodus of partners.



Collings represents clients in a range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, health care, life...

