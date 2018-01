Epstein Becker Adds Venable West Coast L&E Head

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:23 PM EST) -- Epstein Becker Green has lured another employment-related practice group leader from a competing BigLaw firm to its shores, adding to its Los Angeles office Venable LLP West Coast labor and employment practice head Richard J. Frey and two team members.



Frey, a veteran attorney with experience handling employment and traditional labor matters for clients ranging from prominent hospitals to movie studios, told Law360 there were two big reasons he joined EBG: convenience and fit.



“It’s only two doors down, two buildings over, so it was easy,”...

