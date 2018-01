Hospitality Group Of The Year: Holland & Knight

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP's hospitality, resort and timeshare group guided many key matters in 2017, including Marriott's rebranding of the Trump International Hotel and Tower Toronto as The St. Regis Toronto and the construction and management of three Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cruise ships, earning the practice its position among Law360's Hospitality Groups of the Year.



The group is comprised of approximately 60 lawyers in 27 offices within Holland & Knight's larger workforce of 1,300 lawyers, according to group co-chair Joe Guay, a New York-based partner who also...

