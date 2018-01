Trump Dials Back Anti-NAFTA Rhetoric At Farm Bureau

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump addressed the top U.S. agricultural organization Monday in Tennessee, vowing to improve the North American Free Trade Agreement for the nation’s farmers, but declined to repeat his longstanding threat to abandon the pact if the new negotiations do not yield fruit.



Trump’s more measured trade remarks at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual conference reflected the need for the White House to maintain its strong support from the rural community by not rocking the boat too drastically on NAFTA, which most farmers support....

