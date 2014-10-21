Boston University Ducks Ex-Employee's Discrimination Suit

By Christine Powell

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday freed Boston University from a former employee’s lawsuit asserting that it flouted a federal disability discrimination law, finding that he had not backed up his allegations.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani granted the university’s motion for summary judgment on James Zavaglia’s claims that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide him with a reasonable accommodation for a disability and by retaliating against him for exercising his rights under the statute when it terminated him.

In particular,...
Case Information

Case Title

Zavaglia v. Boston University School of Medicine


Case Number

1:14-cv-13924

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Americans with Disabilities - Employment

Judge

Indira Talwani

Date Filed

October 21, 2014

Government Agencies

