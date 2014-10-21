Boston University Ducks Ex-Employee's Discrimination Suit
U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani granted the university’s motion for summary judgment on James Zavaglia’s claims that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide him with a reasonable accommodation for a disability and by retaliating against him for exercising his rights under the statute when it terminated him.
In particular,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login