Surveillance Court Wants ACLU Standing Reviewed

Law360, Nashville (January 8, 2018, 5:25 PM EST) -- The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has asked a review panel to rule on whether it is legally allowed to consider the merits of the American Civil Liberties Union’s request to fully unredact several declassified court opinions, after its judges recently split on the issue.



The secretive surveillance court issued a certification of law on Jan. 5, publicly posted on Sunday, asking its Court of Review to decide whether FISC has jurisdiction to consider on the merits a motion by the ACLU and Yale Law School’s Media...

