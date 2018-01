CMS Told To Speed Up Collection Of State Medicaid Data

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services needs to do more work to speed up the collection of state-reported Medicaid data and develop a specific plan to use that information to oversee the federal program, the nonpartisan U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report released Monday.



As of November, 48 states and Washington, D.C., were reporting Transformed Medicaid Statistical Information System data to the federal government, but the GAO said that concerns remain regarding the completeness of this information and how easily each state’s data...

