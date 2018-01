Takata Expands Air Bag Recall By 3.3 Million

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:23 PM EST) -- Takata Corp. is adding 3.3 million air bag inflators that are at risk of exploding to an existing recall that has affected more than 30 million vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a notice on Friday.



The faulty parts were included in certain model year 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles manufactured by automakers such as Toyota, Honda, BMW, Ford, General Motors and Tesla, NHTSA said. The automakers will announce recalls as they determine what models have been affected.



“Takata will work closely with...

