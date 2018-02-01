Real Estate Moguls On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 6:03 PM EST) -- CBRE Group Inc. has promoted Bill Concannon to global group president. Concannon, who heads up the brokerage firm's occupier outsourcing business, joins two other global group presidents at CBRE, Cal Frese and Mike Lafitte. Concannon has been at CBRE for more than three decades, during which he has helped build the company's occupier outsourcing business, known as Global Workplace Solutions.

Zack Goodwin Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP has hired a new director for its office in Seattle. Zack Goodwin has decamped Jones Lang LaSalle to join HFF,...
