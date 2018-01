Kid Brands Ch. 11 Case Tossed, Remainder To Be Disbursed

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge issued an order Friday tossing the 2014 Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of defunct children’s products manufacturer Kid Brands Inc., finding it more in the interest of the estate to dismiss the case and have the remaining cash distributed than to convert the matter and appoint a liquidating trustee.



After spending more than three years in Chapter 11, Kid Brands is having its bankruptcy case dismissed as a result of its inability to propose and confirm a debt restructuring plan. The order...

To view the full article, register now.