Borrowers Say Student Loan Servicer Inflated Fees, Terms

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- A group of federal student loan recipients filed a proposed class action lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court Monday alleging the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency illegally extended loan durations to bring in extra servicing fees and generate greater interest payments.



Since 2009, the PHEAA, which the suits says is one of four primary servicers of federal student loan debt, delayed or failed to process applications under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and the Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education grant program. The programs...

