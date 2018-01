Still No Bail For Hong Kong Doc Facing FCPA Charges

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 4:04 PM EST) -- A physician from Hong Kong on Monday denied bribing African officials to help a large Chinese company drum up oil rights, and gain access to a possible bank-sector merger, at a Manhattan hearing where his recent bail request went unaddressed.



Patrick Ho Chi-Ping, 68, who has been in custody since his Nov. 20 arrest, told U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest that he is not guilty of eight criminal counts, including charges of conspiracy, money laundering and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



“Not guilty, judge,”...

