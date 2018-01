9th Circ. Mostly Sides With Oracle In Rimini Copyright Suit

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:28 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that Rimini Street Inc. violated copyright law by offering unauthorized support services for Oracle software, though it also rejected claims that the smaller firm breached state computer fraud laws by using automated tools to download files en mass.



The mixed ruling means that Rimini — a so-called third-party support service for Oracle’s popular enterprise software — could still be on the hook for as much as $100 million in damages, but it shaved more than $20 million from a lower court...

To view the full article, register now.