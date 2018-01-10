Fed. Circ. Continues To Rein In PTAB

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 4:47 PM EST) -- In Monday’s en banc decision in Wi-Fi One LLC v. Broadcomm Corporation,[1] the Federal Circuit held that a Patent Trial and Appeals Board decision to institute inter partes review over the patentee’s objection that the petition was untimely is reviewable on appeal. Wi-Fi One continues a string of decisions by the appellate court — including, most recently, in Aqua Products Inc. v. Matal[2] — to rein in patent invalidity determinations by the PTAB, once criticized by former Federal Circuit Chief Judge Randall Radar as a patent “death...

