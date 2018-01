Arizona Coach Buyout Shows Snags Of Firing Amid Scandal

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 7:07 PM EST) -- The University of Arizona fired head football coach Rich Rodriguez earlier this month amid allegations of sexual harassment and an extramarital affair, a situation that highlights the hurdles schools face when terminating coaches caught up in such scandals without buying out their contracts.



College coaches at big-time athletics programs are often the most prominent faces of a university, but it's not always easy to part ways with a coach when things go sour. A school essentially has two options: It can either terminate a coach for...

