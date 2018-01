Law Firm Must Face False Ad Suit Over 'Your Lawyer' Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- The patriarch of the family behind Florida personal injury firm Morgan & Morgan PA will have to face a false advertising suit alleging he misled potential customers in Pennsylvania with commercials in which he promised to be "your lawyer,” a Pennsylvania federal judge found Monday.



U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney kept alive some Lanham Act claims brought by local Pennsylvania firm Rosenbaum & Associates PC, finding that Rosenbaum had shown it was at least possible to prove John Morgan was lying when he assured television...

To view the full article, register now.