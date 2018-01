Bob Evans Investor Wants To Investigate $1.5B Sale To Post

Law360, Wilmington (January 8, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- An investor in Bob Evans Farms Inc. launched a books and records demand in the Delaware Chancery Court on Monday, looking to investigate the proposed $1.5 billion sale of its packaged food and food-service lines to cereal giant Post on suspicion that directors may have fiddled with financial projections.



Bob Evans shareholder Tanya E. Knight argues that the financial projections for the business lines “were evidently being adjusted” throughout the sale process to make the acquisition more attractive to Post Holdings Inc. Knight suspects the projections...

