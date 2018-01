Enviros Seek Partial Quick Win In Yellowstone Grizzly Suit

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Northern Cheyenne Tribe and a host of environmental groups on Monday urged a Montana federal judge for a partial quick win in a suit challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to remove Endangered Species Act protections for the greater Yellowstone population of the grizzly bear.



The coalition of groups — which includes the tribe, the Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and the National Parks Conservation Association — filed a motion for summary judgment on their claim that the federal government violated...

To view the full article, register now.