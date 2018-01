Bazaarvoice Investor Challenges $521M Marlin Equity Merger

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 5:57 PM EST) -- A shareholder of product ratings platform provider Bazaarvoice Inc. filed suit in Delaware federal court Monday challenging board disclosures related to the company’s $521 million take-private merger deal with Marlin Equity Partners.



Shiva Stein said in her putative class action complaint that the directors of Bazaarvoice issued a proxy statement Dec. 26 outlining the details of the merger and recommending investors to vote in favor of the deal, but failed to include financial projections relied upon by the board in their approval of the transaction and...

To view the full article, register now.