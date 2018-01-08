Estate Seeks $1.1M Refund After Protracted IRS Battle

By Philip Rosenstein

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 4:11 PM EST) -- The executor and trustee of an estate sued the federal government in California federal court on Monday to recover about $1.1 million in collected estate tax stemming from the disallowance of a claimed marital deduction and administrative expenses.

Mark Rael, executor of his late father Tony Rael’s estate, argued that a marital deduction of $151,981 and administrative expenses of $1,608,627 were improperly disallowed by the IRS, increasing the estate’s federal tax bill by $935,692, plus penalties and interest totaling $196,124.

The Internal Revenue Service denied the estate’s...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Rael v. United States of America


Case Number

3:18-cv-00050

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

870(Taxes)

Judge

Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel

Date Filed

January 8, 2018

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular