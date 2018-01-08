Estate Seeks $1.1M Refund After Protracted IRS Battle

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 4:11 PM EST) -- The executor and trustee of an estate sued the federal government in California federal court on Monday to recover about $1.1 million in collected estate tax stemming from the disallowance of a claimed marital deduction and administrative expenses.



Mark Rael, executor of his late father Tony Rael’s estate, argued that a marital deduction of $151,981 and administrative expenses of $1,608,627 were improperly disallowed by the IRS, increasing the estate’s federal tax bill by $935,692, plus penalties and interest totaling $196,124.



The Internal Revenue Service denied the estate’s...

