Cook County Must Provide Instant Access To E-Filed Suits

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday ordered Chicago’s Cook County Circuit Court to provide access to newly e-filed civil complaints, granting the Courthouse News Service's bid for a preliminary injunction in its suit over delays in access to electronically filed documents.



U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly gave Cook County clerk Dorothy Brown 30 days to implement a system that will provide access to newly e-filed civil complaints as soon as her office receives them, finding Brown has failed to show why her office’s need for...

