Bogus Financial Consultant To Cop To $9.3M Fraud

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- A sham North Carolina financial consultant accused of running a Ponzi scheme that cost investors, including some professional athletes, more than $9.3 million has agreed to plead guilty to a securities fraud and tax evasion scheme, according to documents filed on Friday.



Richard Wyatt Davis Jr. is accused of attracting investors to funds and other vehicles he controlled by lying about his background and about being a registered financial consultant. Investors were told that the vehicles would be used for low-risk investments such as real estate,...

