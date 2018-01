SD Tribes Add To Flood Of Opioid Marketing Suits

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:15 PM EST) -- Three South Dakota tribes have added to the sea of suits accusing drugmakers and distributors of deceptively marketing highly addictive opioids, alleging in a Monday federal court suit that the companies have worked to conceal the risk of abuse while making billions off the nation’s prescription painkiller epidemic.



The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate went after a slew of companies — including drugmakers like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and distributors like Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp....

