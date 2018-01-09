Expert Analysis

How A Fla. Verdict Could Change Asbestos Litigation

By Stephanie Spritz January 9, 2018, 10:23 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 10:23 AM EST) -- In 2015, the Florida Supreme Court issued a decision in Aubin v. Union Carbide, which mandated that juries be instructed on the “consumer expectations test.” On Nov. 28, 2017, seven years after initially filing her lawsuit, a plaintiff in Miami-Dade County won a $6.9 million asbestos verdict in a retrial based on the Aubin decision, in Font v. Union Carbide, Case No. 2010-041578-CA-01. This was the plaintiff’s second “bite at the apple,” as the first trial had resulted in a defense verdict for Union Carbide....
