Mass. US Atty Won’t Rule Out Pot Prosecutions Post-Reversal

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:39 PM EST) -- The newly appointed U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, where residents have voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use, declined on Monday to promise that he would not prosecute members of the marijuana industry in the wake of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ rollback of an Obama-era policy limiting the enforcement of federal marijuana laws.



U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling issued a statement acknowledging that there are groups and individuals looking for guidance from his office about how it plans to approach federal laws criminalizing the cultivation and trafficking...

