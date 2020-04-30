Kirkland, Fried Frank Aid In $75M OneSpaWorld Investment

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- OneSpaWorld, a spa and wellness company that works with cruise lines and resorts, said Thursday it's selling a $75 million stake in the company to a number of current investors, including Kirkland-advised Steiner Leisure, Fried Frank-represented Neuberger Berman, and members of OneSpaWorld's board of directors and management. The investment in Bahamas-headquartered OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. comes as the hospitality industry has taken a massive hit due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, causing travel worldwide to plummet. OneSpaWorld, which has hundreds of locations at cruise ships and resorts, said proceeds from the deal would help it continue operating at a limited scale for...

