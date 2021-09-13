Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ, NY Attys Sued Over Missing $1M In Mortgage Funds

By Nick Muscavage · September 13, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT

A Texas-based insurer has launched fraud claims in New Jersey federal court against two attorneys, one based in Freehold and the other in Brooklyn, New York, over more than $1 million...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Pa. Attorney Suspended Over False Settlement CheckPennsylvania Pulse
  2. Schmidt Kramer Atty Tapped For Pa. Judicial Conduct BoardPennsylvania Pulse
  3. Law360's Glass Ceiling Report: What You Need To KnowPennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact