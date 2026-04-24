How A Growing Midsize Law Firm Is Evaluating AI Tools

Nick Morrison, director of artificial intelligence and technology strategy at midsize law firm Perez Morris, recently told Law360 Pulse that he is not comfortable rolling out products leveraging foundational AI models that...
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