Convicted 'Kids For Cash' Judge Gets Retrial On 3 Counts

Law360, Philadelphia (January 9, 2018, 3:16 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday ordered a new trial on three counts for a former state judge convicted of taking bribes in exchange for supporting a private juvenile detention facility, but convictions on nine other charges will remain in place.



U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner found that lawyers for Mark Ciavarella Jr., who has served six years of a 28-year sentence for his role in the state’s infamous “kids for cash” scandal, failed to raise arguments to the jury that any allegedly corrupt conduct coming...

