7th Circ. Urges Gov't To Delay Deporting Man During Appeal

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit declined Monday to stay the removal of a Jamaican man who says he’ll be killed for being bisexual if deported, finding the denial of his bid to reopen his case unreviewable, but urged the government not to deport him during his appeal.



The three-judge panel said the Board of Immigration Appeals’ denial of Ray Fuller’s motion to reopen his case was “discretionary and unreviewable,” but lamented that it was “sobering to realize” that Fuller — who was convicted of attempted criminal sexual assault...

To view the full article, register now.