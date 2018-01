5th Circ. Says Maritime Law Doesn't Apply In Well Injury Row

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 2:25 PM EST) -- An en banc Fifth Circuit on Monday reversed a panel ruling that maritime law applied to a dispute over an injury incurred during work on an offshore gas well, allowing a contractor and its insurer to escape indemnity for the accident under Louisiana state law.



The appeals court had agreed to a take a second look at the case in July after a panel of judges said maritime law governed the contract between Specialty Rental Tools & Supply and Oil States Energy Services LLC, and Louisiana offshore...

To view the full article, register now.