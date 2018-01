Hagens Berman, Others Want $31M In Pfizer Celebrex Deal

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 2:03 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Berger & Montague PC and a handful of other firms on Monday asked a Virginia federal court to grant them about $31 million in fees after reaching a $94 million settlement with Pfizer Inc. over allegations that the company blocked competition for its anti-inflammatory drug Celebrex.



The firms, which represented a certified class of direct purchasers, say they’re entitled to 33⅓ percent of the net settlement, which comes out to a little under $31 million, plus interest. They’re also asking for...

